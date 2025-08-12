Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Dogwood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Dogwood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

