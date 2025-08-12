Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $110,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

