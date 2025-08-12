Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $62.43 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 1,810,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,363,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

Specifically, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,934. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Doximity Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $65,702,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,966,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 525.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

