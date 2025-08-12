Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.