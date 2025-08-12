Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 90.41% and a negative return on equity of 331.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Duos Technologies Group worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

