Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 163.94% and a negative return on equity of 233.69%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dyadic International Stock Performance
Dyadic International stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.
