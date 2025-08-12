Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 163.94% and a negative return on equity of 233.69%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dyadic International stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dyadic International Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) by 16,146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Dyadic International worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

