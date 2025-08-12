EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.31% of EastGroup Properties worth $121,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 23,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.62.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.95%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

