eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

eBay Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $95.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in eBay by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

