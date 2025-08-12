Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$47.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Element Fleet Management traded as high as C$37.07 and last traded at C$37.06, with a volume of 37503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

