Elementis (LON:ELM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Elementis Trading Down 1.0%

LON:ELM opened at GBX 167.86 ($2.25) on Monday. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 109.60 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Elementis

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 132,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.06), for a total value of £202,916.25 ($272,553.73). Also, insider Trudy Schoolenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($69,308.26). Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products.

