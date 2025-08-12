Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energizer were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.