Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ENI by 15.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 500,039 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ENI by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

