Equillium (EQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Equillium to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Equillium stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

