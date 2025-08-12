Equillium (EQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Equillium to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Equillium stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
