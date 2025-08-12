Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:ATR Q3 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
