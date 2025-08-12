Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:ATR Q3 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.