Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STKS Q3 Earnings

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STKS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,350.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

