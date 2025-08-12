Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arhaus Q4 Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 13.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 59.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 328,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 63,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

