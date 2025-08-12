Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BBSI Q4 Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,490.16. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,061 shares of company stock worth $1,406,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.