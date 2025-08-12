Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.03 million. Escalade had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $33,003.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,880. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Escalade by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

