EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERFSF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUROFINS SCIENT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded EUROFINS SCIENT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded EUROFINS SCIENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERFSF
EUROFINS SCIENT Trading Down 1.5%
About EUROFINS SCIENT
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EUROFINS SCIENT
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for EUROFINS SCIENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUROFINS SCIENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.