EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERFSF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUROFINS SCIENT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded EUROFINS SCIENT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded EUROFINS SCIENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About EUROFINS SCIENT

Shares of EUROFINS SCIENT stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. EUROFINS SCIENT has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

