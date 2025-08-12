European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Wall Street Zen cut European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.