Exact Sciences FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $40.91 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

