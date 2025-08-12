Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Exponent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exponent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,884,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Exponent by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Exponent by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 85,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,849.28. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of EXPO opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.89. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.