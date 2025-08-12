F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.8889.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,545.42. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $511,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in F5 by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $318.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.80. F5 has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.