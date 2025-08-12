Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cormark lowered Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,702.00 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $1,080.00 and a 12-month high of $1,833.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,763.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,574.82.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

