Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $127,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%

FRT stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 111.39%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.