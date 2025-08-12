Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 13,728 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HLVX stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

HilleVax Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

