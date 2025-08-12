Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3,773.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Manzo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $371,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,815.13. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,322.65. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,866 shares of company stock worth $2,798,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $376.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

