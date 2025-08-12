Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in News by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in News by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

