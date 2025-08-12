Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 660.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 97.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 362.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 297,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 462,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of QS stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $3,817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,447.31. This trade represents a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $83,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,661,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,666,734.56. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,089,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,411. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

