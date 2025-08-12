Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $60,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,396.64. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

