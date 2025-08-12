Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Argan by 2,987.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock opened at $228.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,751.68. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $617,586.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,520.02. This trade represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,564 shares of company stock worth $21,046,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

