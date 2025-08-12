Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 460,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $895.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $58,454.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,659.56. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

