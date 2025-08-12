Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,314 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 65,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 755,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 189,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CMP opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.60 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

