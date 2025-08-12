Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,159 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,482.36. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $193.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

