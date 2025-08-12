Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. Camden National Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $638.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

