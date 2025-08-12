Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $2,049,987.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

