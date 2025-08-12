Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,255,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $115,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,055,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,852 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,620,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,679 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

