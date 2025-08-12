Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $114,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

