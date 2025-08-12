Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Fiera Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.21.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

TSE FSZ opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.92.

In other news, Director Guy Masson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$118,148.00. Also, Senior Officer Luca Emilio Pontillo sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total transaction of C$58,898.00. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.