First Majestic Silver (AG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $387.25 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 32.0%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
