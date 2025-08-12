First Majestic Silver (AG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $387.25 million for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 32.0%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,193,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 931,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 263,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

