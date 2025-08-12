First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSFG. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.