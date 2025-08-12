Flagshp Cmty Re Q3 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

