Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

