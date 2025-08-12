Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
