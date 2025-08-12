Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.