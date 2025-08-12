Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

