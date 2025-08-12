Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Galiano Gold worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.