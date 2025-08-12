Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:GLMD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.