Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
GLMD opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
