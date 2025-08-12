GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. GigaCloud Technology traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 736543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.36.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.