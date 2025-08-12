Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.50 in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.