Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

GRT.UN opened at C$76.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$55.25 and a 12 month high of C$82.88.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.